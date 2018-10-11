How Julia Roberts Shields Her Kids From Nasty Divorce Rumors

To millions of movie lovers, Julia Roberts is—and will always be—regarded as America's Sweetheart. But to her three children with cameraman Danny Moder? She's just mom. "I don't think they will ever have a true sense of that," Julia tells Oprah Winfrey in Harper's Bazaar's November issue (out Oct. 23). "I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.' Maybe an hour goes by. 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'"

In their wide-ranging interview, the superstars bond over having their respective relationships picked apart in the tabloids. "I couldn't imagine if we had children and every other week there's some story about him leaving me, me getting dumped, or me leaving him. I know you have experienced this very thing," Oprah tells Julia. "Are you able to keep that away from your kids?"

"For the most part," Says Julia, who married Danny in 2002.