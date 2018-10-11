Steve Carell Says The Office Revival Won't Work Because Its Humor Is "Completely Wrong-Minded" Today

If you're still waiting for The Office reboot, well, keep waiting. It's likely not happening, and if it did, it wouldn't be the same. Michael Scott wouldn't fly today. Steve Carell is well aware of that.

The star of Beautiful Boy told Esquire why a revival or reboot of the beloved series wouldn't work, and it comes down to the current climate.

"Because The Office is on Netflix and replaying, a lot more people have seen it recently," he said. "And I think because of that there's been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back. But apart from the fact that I just don't think that's a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago. The climate's different," Carell said.