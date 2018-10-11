Jason Lewis Talks Sex and the City 3, Playing Smith Jerrod and Midnight, Texas

Fifteen years on from his SATC debut, Lewis doesn't stay in regular touch with his former co-stars. Instead, he says they end up "drifting into each other like little satellites". (He most recently ran into Kristin Davis at a charity event.)

"I wish [I saw] Cynthia Nixon on her campaign trail. I didn't get to meet her out there," he says of his former cast mate, who lost her bid to be the Democratic nominee for New York governor.

"I would have loved to have seen her do that. We're in such a messed up political time over here, but clearly she is an intelligent, progressive mind, and it would have been nice to see some honesty and truth get through."

Asked if he's ever used his famous role of Smith to hit on somebody, Lewis laughs off the suggestion.

"No, I never have. It never [occurred to me] until this moment," he says, before imagining the situation play out: "Hey, hey. I play a smooth talker on TV. You wanna talk to me?"

He continues: "That was gross. I just grossed myself out...I think the girl I've been with the last couple of years (actress Liz Godwin) would be a little disappointed in me for many levels."

Midnight, Texas airs Thursdays at 8.30pm on Universal.