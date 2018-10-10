Aussie Stars Join Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and More at Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book Event

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 9:09 PM
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
It's just a little frosting! Stars like Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz, Priyanka Chopra and more accessorised with Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the brand's 2018 Blue Book Collection event on October 9 in New York. And they were joined on the black carpet by Australian talent, including model Jordan Barrett and actress Sarah Ellen.
Check out the looks (and bling) from the event below:
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a white Rick Owens gown and Tiffany jewellery to the brand's Blue Book event in New York.
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The dress featured a low-cut, draped back.
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The star—whose engagement ring from Nick Jonas is also by Tiffany & Co.—stunned in a metallic slip dress with a high slit.
Article continues below
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The Aussie model sported a casual all-black look, with a cosy jumper and socksless patent shoes.
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The former Neighbours star paired her Tiffany & Co. jewels with an asymmetrical white jumpsuit.
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The Fantastic Beasts actress kept things simple in a strapless crop top and belted skirt.
Article continues below
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The KarJenner matriarch looked chic in a fitted black jacket and turtleneck combo.
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Gamble wore a similar look.
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star brought a burst of colour in a sunny gown with floral appliques, topped with a high pony.
Article continues below
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The Florida Project actress took an avian turn in a flamingo-printed slip dress.
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The former Girl Meets World star looked glam in a striking black beaded dress.
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The "No More Drama" singer shone in an off-the-shoulder green two-piece gown with net overlay.
Article continues below
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The Ready Player One actress opted for a simple black mini with dramatic caped sleeves.
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The Handmaiden star channeled Audrey Hepburn in a Tiffany necklace and cap-sleeved black ensemble.
Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
The model mixed things up in an argyle sweater, leather skirt and oversized hair bow.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?