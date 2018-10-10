Aussie Stars Join Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and More at Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book Event

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 9:09 PM

Tiffany &amp;amp; Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

It's just a little frosting! Stars like Kim KardashianZoë Kravitz, Priyanka Chopra and more accessorised with Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the brand's 2018 Blue Book Collection event on October 9 in New York. And they were joined on the black carpet by Australian talent, including model Jordan Barrett and actress Sarah Ellen

Check out the looks (and bling) from the event below:

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a white Rick Owens gown and Tiffany jewellery to the brand's Blue Book event in New York.

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Kim Kardashian

The dress featured a low-cut, draped back. 

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

The star—whose engagement ring from Nick Jonas is also by Tiffany & Co.—stunned in a metallic slip dress with a high slit. 

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Jordan Barrett

The Aussie model sported a casual all-black look, with a cosy jumper and socksless patent shoes. 

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Sarah Ellen

The former Neighbours star paired her Tiffany & Co. jewels with an asymmetrical white jumpsuit.

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Zoë Kravitz

The Fantastic Beasts actress kept things simple in a strapless crop top and belted skirt. 

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Kris Jenner

The KarJenner matriarch looked chic in a fitted black jacket and turtleneck combo.

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Gamble wore a similar look.

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star brought a burst of colour in a sunny gown with floral appliques, topped with a high pony.

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Bria Vinaite

The Florida Project actress took an avian turn in a flamingo-printed slip dress. 

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Rowan Blanchard

The former Girl Meets World star looked glam in a striking black beaded dress. 

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

MARY J. BLIGE

The "No More Drama" singer shone in an off-the-shoulder green two-piece gown with net overlay.

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Olivia Cooke

The Ready Player One actress opted for a simple black mini with dramatic caped sleeves. 

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Kim Tae-Ri

The Handmaiden star channeled Audrey Hepburn in a Tiffany necklace and cap-sleeved black ensemble.

Tiffany & Co, Blue Book

Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Laura Love

The model mixed things up in an argyle sweater, leather skirt and oversized hair bow. 

