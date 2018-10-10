Timothée Chalamet's Favorite Couple From The Office May Surprise You

Timothée Chalametis the ultimate Office fan, which made it a bit hard to play it cool when filming with Steve Carell.

The Call Me By Your Name star told E! News' Erin Lim, "It's funny I could talk about it now, but really at the time I was like, 'I don't want anyone to know how surreal this all is.'"

And his job got a tiny bit harder when Amy Ryan joined Steve and Timothée on the set of Beautiful Boy. According to the young actor, it was tough to not geek out when Michael and Holly, who he describes as "the perfect TV couple", are basically standing right in front of you. "I was specifically not fanning out," he joked.

His secret obsession with The Office didn't even come to light until about a month ago since Timothée made sure it "steadfastly did not come up" as a topic of conversation.