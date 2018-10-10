The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Pleads Not Guilty After Domestic Violence Arrest

What happens in Las Vegas, doesn't always stay in Las Vegas.

Close to one month after Amanda Stanton was arrested in the famous city, the Bachelor Nation star was officially charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

While she was not present for today's proceedings in the Clark County courthouse, E! News can confirm Amanda's attorney entered a plea of not guilty.

Her next court date is scheduled for December 12.

Back in September, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a battery domestic violence call. A physical altercation allegedly took place in a hotel room where it is alleged that Amanda battered her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs. Through the course of the investigation, police say it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Amanda on one count of battery domestic violence.