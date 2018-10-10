How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West's Meeting with President Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian is standing by her husband Kanye West ahead of his meeting on Thursday with President Donald Trump.

Kardashian spoke with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at Tiffany & Co.'s Tiffany Blue Book Collection on Tuesday night where the reality TV star discussed her husband's upcoming trip to the White House. The New York Times reported that Kanye would meet with President Trump and his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner to discuss employment initiatives for former convicts.

The KKW beauty entrepreneur told E! News she is "proud" of her husband's ambitions and tête-à-tête with the president. "He has a really focused mission of what he wants to talk about, and I think the White House is really receptive to his ideas," she said.

According to Kardashian, a large part of Kanye's ideas revolve around inner-city Chicago, his home town. "That's a place that's close to Kanye's heart," she explained.

On Sept. 18, Kanye announced he would be moving to Chicago and "never leaving again."