Jessie James Decker Reveals 5 Cute Mom-Approved Outfits You Need for Fall

Jessie James Decker just revealed everything she'll be wearing this season.

In honor of her favorite season, Eric Decker's better half has partnered with JustFab on a collaboration of affordable boots and apparel.

"I get especially excited about fall, because I love the style and there's so many different kinds of boots that I like to wear," she told E! News. "JustFab has all of my favorite styles."

Within the large, all-occasion collection, the Eric & Jessie star has a favorite piece: the Madelina, an ankle boot with a four-inch heel that comes in six different hues: "We actually wore them in my Kittenish fashion show and we had some of the models wear them because they looked great with everything in that collection," she continued. "They're beautiful."