Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Truly Connected With Nick Jonas

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jewelry is cool, but have you ever received an engagement ring from your dream man?

Close to two months after Priyanka Chopra confirmed her engagement to Nick Jonas, the Hollywood actress still can't get over how special her new piece of bling is.

At the same time, the Quantico star can't hide her happiness after finding such a special man in Nick.

"I'm excited. It's a very different feeling," Priyanka shared with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi as Tiffany & Co. celebrated the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection. "I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different."

She continued, "It just feels different. There's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different."

Photos

Party Pics: New York

Priyanka Chopra, 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection Event

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

As fans continue to hope for a wedding sooner rather than later, both parties are staying quiet on any specific plans.

Instead, they are enjoying their new relationship status and sharing why this romance is so special.

"I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us was our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those," Nick previously shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy on the Today show. "They are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I'm excited to start our lives together."

When asked about her fiancé's remarks, Priyanka couldn't help but agree.

"We have that in common very much," she shared with a smile on her face. "We've known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that's the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us."

During Tuesday night's star-studded event at Studio 525, stars including Kim Kardashian, Mary J. Blige, Rachel Brosnahan and Zoë Kravitz explored Tiffany & Co's latest collection. And yes, some were hoping to take some new bling home forever.

"I love Tiffany. I think the collection is beautiful," Priyanka shared with us while showcasing her pieces for the night. "Please can she have it?"

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Engagements , Couples , Jewelry , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Alec Baldwin, The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin Sparks Criticism With "Black People Love Me" Comments

Will Smith

Will Smith Grants Our Wish by Unveiling Live-Action Aladdin Poster

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Kate Middleton's Night Out at the Museum Isn't Complete Without Velvet Heels

Karlie Kloss

Bravo Announces New Project Runway Host and Judges, Including Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano

Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Ruled as Suicide

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

The $6 Secret to Cardi B's Makeup at the American Music Awards

Beyonce, Tina Knowles Lawson, Mathew Knowles

Beyoncé's Parents Reunite at Last On the Run II Tour Concert

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.