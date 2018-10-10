See Claire Foy and More Stars' First Vogue Covers

Claire Foy, Vogue

David Sims/Vogue

Welcome to the big leagues, Claire Foy!

The 34-year-old actress, best known for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, has just reached a career milestone by landing her first Vogue cover. Appearing in the magazine's November issue, Foy promotes two films—First Man and The Girl in the Spider's Web—and discusses her new life as a single mom after her split with husband Stephen Campbell Moore.

Foy, who was photographed by David Sim, is in good company, as human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and award-winning actress Saoirse Ronan also landed their first Vogue covers in 2018.

In celebration of Foy's latest achievement, take a look at other stars' memorable Vogue debuts:

Claire Foy, Vogue

David Sims/Vogue

Claire Foy

The November 2018 issue is dedicated to the First Man actress (modeling a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress).

Saoirse Ronan, Vogue

Jamie Hawkesworth/Vogue

Saoirse Ronan

The Lady Bird star is dressed in Prada for the August 2018 issue.

Amal Clooney, Vogue

Annie Leibovitz for Vogue

Amal Clooney

The barrister wears an Alexander McQueen top on the May 2018 issue.

Daisy Ridley, Vogue

Mario Testino/Vogue

Daisy Ridley

The star of Star Wars: Last Jedi looks out of this world in the November 2017 issue.

Zendaya, Vogue Magazine, July 2017 Issue

Mario Testino / Vogue

Zendaya

The Disney Channel and Spider-Man: Homecoming star graced the cover of the magazine's July 2017 issue.

Elle Fanning, Vogue

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Elle Fanning

For the June 2017 issue, Anne Leibovitz photographed the Beguiled actress—who admitted to having quite a temper. "My mom and my sister are always like, 'That's not something you brag about," Fanning laughed. "But I tell strangers—I'm also very trusting of people—like, 'I get so mad!'"

Selena Gomez, Vogue

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

Selena Gomez

The magazine dedicated its April 2017 issue to the pop star, who opened up about her time in treatment.

Ruth Negga, Vogue

Mario Testino / Vogue

Ruth Negga

The Loving star appeared on Vogue's January 2017 issue after appearing in the Oscar-buzzy film.

Gigi Hadid, Ashton Eaton, Vogue

Mario Testino/Vogue

Gigi Hadid

After gracing various covers of Vogue's international editions, Gigi finally landed the cover of the U.S. version alongside Ashton Eaton.

Margot Robbie, Vogue

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/ Vogue

Margot Robbie

Two years after her breakthrough performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, the Legend of Tarzan star earned Anna Wintour's approval.

Alicia Vikander, Vogue

David Sims/VOGUE

Alicia Vikander

After scoring Golden Globe nominations for Ex Machina and The Danish Girl, the Swedish star scored the magazine's January 2016 cover.

Amanda Seyfried

Mario Testino/Vogue

Amanda Seyfried

Ahead of Ted 2's summer debut, the actress was featured in the magazine's June 2015 issue.

Dakota Johnson, Vogue

Mario Testino/Vogue

Dakota Johnson

Ahead of her big 50 Shades of Grey release, the actress nabbed the February 2015 cover of the mag.

Lupita Nyong'o, Vogue

VOGUE/Mikael Jansson

Lupita Nyong'o

In her first Vogue cover story interview, the Oscar-winning beauty opened up about her breathtaking Oscar de la Renta gown from the awards show, saying: "The dress let me know it was going to be worn. It's quite scary when you fall in love with a dress, because it's nothing to do with your brain. It's like a gut reaction."

Taylor Swift, Vogue

Mario Testino/VOGUE

Taylor Swift

Just look at those piecing blue eyes—how enchanting! It's no wonder the pop star scored the magazine's February 2012 cover.

Halle Berry, Vogue Cover

Vogue

Halle Berry

For the December 2002 issue, the always-radiant actress showcased her décolletage in a masterfully draped gown.

Kate Upton, Vogue

VOGUE/Mario Testino

Kate Upton

Ow ow! The June 2013 cover girl puts her sultry figure on display for her debut cover of U.S. Vogue.  

Katy Perry, Vogue

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Katy Perry

The singer looked naturally beautiful for her first time fronting Vogue, sporting a floral dress, crimson lips and soft, ravenesque locks.

Jessica Chastain, Vogue

VOGUE/Annie Leibovitz

Jessica Chastain

Chastain first graced Vogue's cover in Dec. 2013, wearing an airy, marigold-hued Theory by Olivier Theyskens gown and channeling the "Flaming June," a painting by artist Frederic Leighton.

Lena Dunham, Vogue

VOGUE/Annie Leibovitz

Lena Dunham

The Girls actress' first cover with the mag showcased her strong facial features—namely those large brown eyes.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Vogue

Photographed by Annie Leibovitz

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Mr. and Mrs. West made their Vogue debut as a duo (naturally). Within the pages of the April 2014 issue, the so-in-love pair posed with baby daughter North West.

Rooney Mara, Vogue Cover

VOGUE/Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Rooney Mara

The actress' November 2011 cover coincided with her whirlwind press tour for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Adele, Vogue Cover

Vogue

Adele

The songstress' inaugural cover with U.S. Vogue showcased her beautiful facial features and sexy décolletage.

Kate Moss, Vogue Cover

Vogue

Kate Moss

The supermodel's 1995 cover would be her first of many, many times fronting the magazine.

Lady Gaga, Vogue Cover

Mario Testino for Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga

Gaga made her Vogue debut in Mother Monster style, sporting a pink wig, vampy lips and bright white brows.

Meryl Streep, Vogue

Vogue

Meryl Streep

We can't believe that Meryl covered Vogue for the very first time in 2011! Belated or not, the then 62-year-old looked incredible in a belted dress and oceanside setting.

Emma Stone, Vogue

VOGUE/Mario Testino

Emma Stone

Stone looked lovely in lace for her Vogue cover photo.

Rihanna, Vogue Cover

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Rihanna

The star made her Vogue debut with a plunging Chanel gown, fiery red locks and lips to match back in 2011.

Blake Lively, Vogue

Vogue

Blake Lively

Lively's retro-inspired 2009 cover for the mag marked the beginning of her ascent in the world of high fashion.

