See Claire Foy and More Stars' First Vogue Covers

Welcome to the big leagues, Claire Foy!

The 34-year-old actress, best known for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, has just reached a career milestone by landing her first Vogue cover. Appearing in the magazine's November issue, Foy promotes two films—First Man and The Girl in the Spider's Web—and discusses her new life as a single mom after her split with husband Stephen Campbell Moore.

Foy, who was photographed by David Sim, is in good company, as human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and award-winning actress Saoirse Ronan also landed their first Vogue covers in 2018.

In celebration of Foy's latest achievement, take a look at other stars' memorable Vogue debuts: