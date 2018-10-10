Luke Perry Laughs as Riverdale Stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart Recreate Brenda and Dylan's Iconic Breakup Scene on 90210

After getting set up in front of a green screen, the scene began:

Apa: "What's wrong?"

Reinhart: "Everything."

Apa: "I mean, it's not the end of the world."

Reinhart: "When we first started going out, I thought you were so sexy. It was so exciting how we flirted and everybody looked at us. And then I fell in love with you."

Apa: "I fell in love with you."

Reinhart: "And I trusted you enough to have sex."

Apa: "I know. What are you saying?"

Reinhart: "It all feels too much right now—worrying about condoms and birth control pills and getting pregnant and what my parents are thinking. I think we need to stop seeing each other."

Apa: "OK, Bren, stop worrying about what your parents think and worry about how you feel!"

Reinhart: "I have! I know what I'm feeling!"

Apa: "No, you don't! You're afraid. That's not enough of a reason."

Reinhart: "Dylan, I do know what I'm feeling. And I need to break up with you."

Apa: "No. No!"

Reinhart: "Dylan, I'm sorry."

Perry had a ball watching them, while Cohen raved, "That was real intense! It was really good!"

The third season of Riverdale premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on The CW.

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)