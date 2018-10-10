Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Be in Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Party

RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Image, WPA Pool/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 6:08 AM
RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Image, WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced the members of their wedding party on Wednesday, and it looks like everyone's favorite royal youngsters made the cut.
Prince George will serve as page boy and Princess Charlotte will take on the role of bridesmaid. Luckily, they've had a bit of practice. The 5-year-old prince and his 3-year-old sister fulfilled these roles at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, as well as at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' nuptials.
However, they won't be the only familiar faces in the bridal party. Their second cousin, Savannah Philips, will take on the role of bridesmaid. Royal admirers can likely expect a few silly shenanigans from the 7-year-old relative. The little lady made headlines this summer after she pushed George down a hill at the Maserati Charity Polo Trophy in June and covered his mouth during the singing of "God Save the Queen" at Saturday's Trooping of the Colour event.
Savannah's 6-year-old sister, Isla Philips, will also assume the role of bridesmaid as will Maud Windsor—Eugenie's 5-year-old goddaughter. In addition, Mia Tindall, the 4-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall, will perform the duty as will 6-year-old Theodora Williams. Louis de Givenchy, 6, will also join George as page boy.
However, these aren't the only young ones in the wedding party. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 14, and Viscount Severn, 10, will serve as special attendants.
The couple also confirmed that Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, will serve as maid of honor and Jack's brother, Thomas Brooksbank will serve as best man. The two released childhood photos of themselves with their siblings as part of the big day.
Royal Family/Twitter
The duo will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12.
It's almost time for the big day!
Busy Philipps & Michelle Williams Best BFF Moments, Including an Almost Bar Fight & Giant Cardboard Cutout
ASHLEE+EVAN: Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Are Getting Ready to Perform Live, But Something's Holding Ashlee Back!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?