Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Be in Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Party

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 6:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince George, Princess Charlotte

RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Image, WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced the members of their wedding party on Wednesday, and it looks like everyone's favorite royal youngsters made the cut.

Prince George will serve as page boy and Princess Charlotte will take on the role of bridesmaid. Luckily, they've had a bit of practice. The 5-year-old prince and his 3-year-old sister fulfilled these roles at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, as well as at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' nuptials.

However, they won't be the only familiar faces in the bridal party. Their second cousin, Savannah Philips, will take on the role of bridesmaid. Royal admirers can likely expect a few silly shenanigans from the 7-year-old relative. The little lady made headlines this summer after she pushed George down a hill at the Maserati Charity Polo Trophy in June and covered his mouth during the singing of "God Save the Queen" at Saturday's Trooping of the Colour event.

Read

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding: Everything We Know

Savannah's 6-year-old sister, Isla Philips, will also assume the role of bridesmaid as will Maud Windsor—Eugenie's 5-year-old goddaughter. In addition, Mia Tindall, the 4-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall, will perform the duty as will 6-year-old Theodora Williams. Louis de Givenchy, 6, will also join George as page boy.

However, these aren't the only young ones in the wedding party. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 14, and Viscount Severn, 10, will serve as special attendants.

The couple also confirmed that Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, will serve as maid of honor and Jack's brother, Thomas Brooksbank will serve as best man. The two released childhood photos of themselves with their siblings as part of the big day.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

Royal Family/Twitter

The duo will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12.

It's almost time for the big day!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Eugenie , Royals , Royal Wedding , Top Stories , Apple News , Weddings , Prince George , Princess Charlotte
Latest News
Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps & Michelle Williams Best BFF Moments, Including an Almost Bar Fight & Giant Cardboard Cutout

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Royal Wedding 2011

Inside Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's Unbreakable Sisterly Bond

Survivor

Survivor Status Check: Are These Castaway Couples Still Together?

Lana Del Rey, Azealia Banks

Lana Del Rey Threatens Azealia Banks in Heated Twitter War: "I Won't Not F--k You the F--k Up"

A Quiet Place

Relive All of PCAs Finalist Emily Blunt's Most Incredible Performances Now

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Ashlee and Evan 106

ASHLEE+EVAN: Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Are Getting Ready to Perform Live, But Something's Holding Ashlee Back!

Princess Eugenie

7 Reasons Why Princess Eugenie Is the Most Relatable Royal

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.