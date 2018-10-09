Why The Bachelorette Australia’s Ali Oetjen “Feels Sorry” For Ex Grant Kemp

The Bachelorette Australia's Ali Oetjen is sick of talking about her ex, Grant Kemp.

Ali fell for the firefighter on Bachelor in Paradise Australia and moved to L.A. to be with him after the finale. But the pair split shortly after, with Grant alleging the 32-year-old cheated on him with his friend.

Grant claims the messy breakup will come up yet again on The Bachelorette when some of the contestants question Ali about her past relationship.

"I know that my name definitely is a subject of importance on the show because of what she did, as it should be," he told New Idea in an interview published October 8. "I heard she sent a couple of guys home because of it, because they probably tried to get to the bottom of it."