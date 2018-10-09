Here's Your First Look at the Cast of The Bi Life

by Ashley Spencer | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 9:04 PM

The Bi Life, cast, Courtney Act

E!'s new reality dating show The Bi Life features a diverse cast of nine bisexual+ British singletons looking to find love, and we've got your inside look at just who will be on the show! Hosted by Australian icon Courtney Act (aka Shane Jenek), the 10-part series (premiering October 30 on E! in Australia) will follow the singles as they live and love together in Barcelona, Spain.

"It's high time there was a dating show for the large number of young people today, like me, who are attracted to more than one gender," Jenek said. "In 2018 we know that sexuality is fluid and sharing the stories and experiences, the laughter and the love making, of young bi people is so important."

Check out the singles below!

Read

The Bi Life Announces Australian Premiere Date

The Bi Life, cast

CARMEN CLARKE

The 21-year-old from Manchester, England, defines her sexuality as bisexual. She's been a model since age 14 and wants a partner she can laugh with 24/7.

The Bi Life, cast

IRENE ELLIS

Irene is a 23-year-old from Chichester, England who now lives in London. She's a photographer and self-described nerd, who hopes to grow more "comfortable" with her bisexuality during her time on the show. Her biggest turnoffs are cheating and disloyalty.

The Bi Life, cast

MATT BRINDLEY

The 27-year-old influencer agent from Chester, England, is very body confident and want the same in his partner. He's looking for a serious relationship with someone who's "a 10 out of 10".

The Bi Life, cast

DAISIE THILWIND

A 26-year-old fraud prevention officer from Manchester, England, Daisie wants a partner with a good set of teeth a sense of humour to match her own. She's a hopeless romantic and says the biggest misconception about her personality is that she's greedy. 

The Bi Life, cast

MARIELLA AMODEO

Mariella is a 33-year-old makeup artist lived in Italy until she was 14. She's passionate about having a family and settling down, so she's looking for someone serious.

The Bi Life, cast

LEONNIE CAVILL

The free-spirited 27-year-old club promoter recently returned from working in Ibiza. She's in no rush for something serious, but does want a partner she can share her party lifestyle with. 

The Bi Life, cast

KYLE MCGOVERN

Valley boy and gym bunny Kyle is a 23-year-old who works as a support teacher for children with learning difficulties in South Wales. He's dated mainly girls and only recently came out as bisexual. 

The Bi Life, cast

RYAN CLEARY

The 27-year-old fitness instructor from London is charming and confident and describes his love as hectic, wild and fun. He's also a twin!

The Bi Life, cast

MICHAEL GUNNING

Michael is an international swimmer whose goal is to swim for Jamaica in the 2020 Olympics. The 24-year-old lives in Manchester and says his perfect partner would be someone who is very bubbly, very easy to get on with and has a quite athletic build.

The Bi Life premieres Tuesday, October 30 at 7pm on E!, available on Foxtel and Fetch.

