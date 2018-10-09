EXCLUSIVE!

Get Ready for Some New Music From Normani

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018

E! News can exclusively share that Normani Kordei(who goes by the solo name Normani) will be releasing new music in the next few days, including a big collaboration.

Normani spoke with E! News' Zuri Hall at the 2018 American Music Awards about what's next in her singing career. She told E! News, "I've been in the studio a ton working on my first album. It's been such a whirlwind." The singer was previously in the hit band Fifth Harmony, but has been working on her solo career ever since they took an "indefinite hiatus" in March.

The time between March and now has been a growing period for Normani. She told E! News, "I've been able to start from the ground up. I've been able to wear many different hats." She called the entire experience "absolutely incredible."

Some of these "many hats" include co-producing and writing her own songs. Normani revealed to E! News that she'll have new music for the rest of us to hear this Friday, Oct. 12.

2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

That music also includes a collaboration with hit DJ Calvin Harris, who has also worked with the likes of Frank Ocean, Migos, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and more. Earlier in the year, Normani worked with Khalid on his hit song "Love Lies."

Camila Cabello was the first member of Fifth Harmony to leave the group, and her career has been skyrocketing ever since. She took home the award for New Artist of the Year at the 2018 American Music Awards and won Artist of the Year at the 2018 MTV VMAs. The two of them had a fun reunion at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

When the chart-topping girl-group pressed pause, Normani called their hiatus "bittersweet." She even likened it to Destiny's Child breaking up in 2005. "Being the biggest girl group of this decade, the fact that I can even say that is so surreal… I accomplished that and I was apart of it with other beautiful girls that I love so much," she told E! News at the time.

Make sure to keep an eye out on Friday for Normani's much anticipated new music.

