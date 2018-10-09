Post Malone's Many Drinks at the 2018 AMAs Is a Big Mood

Post Malone left his flask at home, but that isn't stopping the singer from indulging in libations at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The "Better Now" singer was seen walking on the red carpet channeling his inner frat boy with a red plastic cup in his hands. The cup was a colorful contrast to his turquoise suit with snakes and his initials "PM" embroidered on it. He changed drink vessels once he entered the theater.

At one point, the camera panned on Malone as he smiled and held up his decently-full stemless glass of red wine. That ended quickly.

Malone won the award for Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock over Drake and Ed Sheeran. When he went on stage to accept the award, he handed his empty glass to his seatmate, although for a moment it looked as if the glass would be accompanying him.

Malone is also nominated for Artist of the Year and Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop.