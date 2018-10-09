Cardi B Thanks Kulture During 2018 American Music Awards Acceptance Speech

Cardi Bis thanking her baby girl, Kulture, for the support she gave Cardi while in the womb.

The rapper won for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist at the 2018 American Music Awards and she accepted the award with style, grace and her funny sense of humor. While she, of course, thanked her music team, she made a special shout-out to her newborn daughter.

"I really want to thank my daughter. And not just because she's my daughter," she explained. "When I was pregnant, I was so influenced to be, like, 'Yo, I got to do this, I got to show people wrong. I got to prove people wrong.' Because they said I wasn't going to make it after I had a baby."

She then thanked her husband, Offset, for his support.

The artist is also in the run seven other awards, including New Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock.