Best Dressed at the 2018 AMAs: Vanessa Hudgens, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cardi B and More!

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In honor of the American Music Awards 2018, celebs are bringing their personal style to the red carpet. 

This award show is more trendy than others. It allows for Hollywood A-listers to demonstrate their fashion prowess and fame in a way that truly represents their personal brand. Celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross and Khalid take advantage of this freedom by wearing looks that are fit for the red carpet, but also align to their boundary-breaking style. Or, like Selena Gomez's leather dress and choppy blonde hair last year, the AMAs red carpet is the perfect platform for reinvention. From debuting new hairstyles to new trends (See: Taylor Swift's mirrored dress), this red carpet is sure to have a few unexpected looks—get ready!

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Laura Herrier, Claire Foy, Emilia Clarke and More

Check out the best looks of the night below! 

Amandla Stenberg, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Amandla Stenberg

This young star just mastered this carpet, pairing a tux jacket with a bow tie, denim and heeled boots. This is trendy style we're dying to copy.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B

The rapper brings florals to the red carpet is new way and it's awe-inducing, especially with her headdress.

Carrie Underwood, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

The mom-to-be is glowing with a black dress with gold embellishments.

Khalid, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Khalid

The singer proves that pink looks just as good on the guys.

Amber Heard, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Amber Heard

The actress' gown featuring an epic shoulder detail and thigh-high slit stole the show.

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is wearing the red dress we need for the holidays.

Vanessa Hudgens, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

The star brings Hollywood glamour to the AMAs in a blush-toned gown.

Becca Tilley, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Becca Tilley

The former Bachelor contestant is mesmerizing in a chrome dress with a thigh-high slit.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

Oversized menswear is a trend that here's to stay and the Black-ish is demonstrating why on the red carpet.

Dua Lipa, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa

The singer wears a gown that she could wear down the red carpet or the aisle.

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Taylor Swift

The pop star brings a thousand mirrors, proving she's the fairest of them all.

