Best Dressed at the 2018 AMAs: Vanessa Hudgens, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cardi B and More!

In honor of the American Music Awards 2018, celebs are bringing their personal style to the red carpet.

This award show is more trendy than others. It allows for Hollywood A-listers to demonstrate their fashion prowess and fame in a way that truly represents their personal brand. Celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross and Khalid take advantage of this freedom by wearing looks that are fit for the red carpet, but also align to their boundary-breaking style. Or, like Selena Gomez's leather dress and choppy blonde hair last year, the AMAs red carpet is the perfect platform for reinvention. From debuting new hairstyles to new trends (See: Taylor Swift's mirrored dress), this red carpet is sure to have a few unexpected looks—get ready!