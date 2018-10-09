Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles Will Host the Met Gala 2019

Just in: The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute has revealed everything you want to know about next year's Met Gala.

Per usual, the event will center on its headlining art exhibition and include the fashion party of the year. It will be a larger-than-life display of fashion and celebrity. And, although you may not receive a golden ticket to join the likes of Hollywood stars, the red carpet acts as a museum display of sorts. Like other years, Anna Wintour will pair fashion powerhouses with celebrities and models with the expectation that the designers will stun with theme-inspired garments. Here, bigger and bolder is better.

This year, the exhibit and theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," set to open on May 9, 2019. It is inspired by the essay, Camp, which was published in 1964 by Susan Sontag. In the essay, she describes camp as a genre of fashion that demonstrates "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration ... style at the expense of content ... the triumph of the epicene style"—a style that the leading curator Andrew Bolton says has "cultural resonance" today.