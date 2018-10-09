Aw! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Share Cute Childhood Photos Ahead of Royal Wedding

Royal Family
by Anna Von Oehsen | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 2:02 PM
Royal Family
It's almost that time again—royal wedding time, that is!
Princess Eugenie of York and her fiancée, Jack Brooksbank, released precious pics from their early childhood days on Tuesday in anticipation of their royal wedding.
"In the run up to their special day, the couple and their family have shared some private photographs including these early photographs as young children," the Palace stated.
One of these pictures showed the duo standing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The photo was captured in the spring of 2016, around the time of Jack's 30th birthday. The photo showed the loving couple snuggling together with a picturesque scene of mountains, trees and clouds in the background. Making cameos in the picture were two of their York dogs. Actually, one of the pups is named Jack, too.
Royal Family
Another photograph shared with the public showed an up close and personal shot of Jack and Eugenie in Verbier, Switzerland celebrating the New Year. The picture showed them embracing only a few weeks before their engagement was officially announced in January 2018.
Royal Family
The wedding ceremony takes place this Friday. This marks the second major royal celebration to take place at Windsor Castle this year. Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot at the same place back in May.
Find out more details about the highly-anticipated marriage celebration right here.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?