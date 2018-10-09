Tina Turner Recalls Her Final Conversation With Her Son Craig Before His Suicide

More than two months since her son's tragic suicide, Tina Turneris putting the pieces back together.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for O, The Oprah Magazine, the iconic songstress revisited her final conversation with her late firstborn son, Craig Turner. On July 3, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to E! News at the time. Authorities pronounced Turner dead at 12:38 p.m. after his body was discovered inside his Studio City, Calif. residence.

A day before laying him to rest, Turner agreed to speak with Winfrey. "I said I wouldn't do it with anyone except Oprah," the star told the media mogul.