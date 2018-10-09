Tina Turner Recalls Her Final Conversation With Her Son Craig Before His Suicide

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 12:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tina Turner, Craig Turner

Facebook

More than two months since her son's tragic suicide, Tina Turneris putting the pieces back together. 

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for O, The Oprah Magazine, the iconic songstress revisited her final conversation with her late firstborn son, Craig Turner. On July 3, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to E! News at the time. Authorities pronounced Turner dead at 12:38 p.m. after his body was discovered inside his Studio City, Calif. residence. 

A day before laying him to rest, Turner agreed to speak with Winfrey. "I said I wouldn't do it with anyone except Oprah," the star told the media mogul. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Oprah Winfrey, Oprah Magazine, November 2018

O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine

Recalling her reaction to the news of his death, Turner said, "Well, at first I didn't believe it, because not long ago, Craig told me, 'Mother, I'm really happy now.' He had a new woman in his life, and he'd just redecorated his apartment."

However, she remembered something he said during their last talk that stands out in hindsight today. "He said, 'I just want to hear your voice and that laugh.' He had never said something like that," the songstress remembered. "I think that was his goodbye to me, but I didn't realize it at the time."

As the icon continued, "I'm still trying to find out why he did it. Maybe something from his childhood followed him through life and was still weighing on him, and he just couldn't handle it anymore. I don't know." 

Turner, a Buddhist, is optimistic about where he son is today. "According to Buddhism, you come back to earth and do life again until you get it right," she explained to Winfrey. "I believe his next life will be easier. I think he's in a good place."

The November issue of O, The Oprah Magazine is on newsstands now. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tina Turner , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay

Room Co-Stars Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay Reunite Over an Adorable Arm Wrestling Match

Shawniece Jackson, Married at First Sight, Jephte Pierre

Married at First Sight's Shawniece Jackson Gives Birth to Daughter Laura

Fatima Ali, Top Chef

Top Chef Contestant Fatima Ali's Cancer Has Returned: "I Have a Year to Live"

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Was This Close to Naming Baby Stormi Something Completely Different

ESC: Emmy Awards 2018, Best Beauty, Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Opens Up About the "Trauma" of Her Divorce and How This Is Us Saved Her

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Engaged

Aw! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Share Cute Childhood Photos Ahead of Royal Wedding

Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain Reflects on "Hope in the World" in New Parts Unknown Tribute Trailer

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.