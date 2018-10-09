Voter Registration Spikes After Taylor Swift's Political Message

Swift concluded her post by writing, "So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!"

In the 24 hours following Swift's post, there were 65,000 registrations, according to Vote.org's director of communications, Kamari Guthrie.

"We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift's post," Guthrie told BuzzFeed. "Vote.org saw [Tennessee] registrations spike specifically since Taylor's post."

And Vote.org has received 155,940 unique visitors in the 24 hours following Swift's statement, which has Guthrie saying, "Thank God for Taylor Swift."

An official statement from Vote.org, released on Tuesday, reads, "Since Taylor Swift's well publicized Instagram post on Sunday night, where she urged her 112M fans to register and vote, Vote.org has found a massive spike of voters registering nationwide. While there are several factors contributing this, a large majority of new registrations since Taylor's post on Sunday have been from people between 18-29 years old -- about 102,000 out of the 240,000 total new registrations in less than 48 hours."