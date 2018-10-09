Kaley Cuoco Didn't Marry Karl Cook for His Money—and Vice Versa

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are as supportive as they are independent.

In the November issue of Women's Health, Cuoco gives new insight into her marriage to the champion equestrian, whom she met by chance at a horse show in 2016. Back then, Cuoco was—and still is—one of the highest-paid actresses on TV. And yet, he had no idea who she was. "We bonded a lot over having the same kind of outlooks on life, insecurities, dating. He comes from a very well-to-do family, so there's all these [preconceived ideas] of being spoiled, and blah, blah, blah," she says of Cook, whose dad founded Intuit. "And he's just the opposite."

Because Cook was unfamiliar with The Big Bang Theory, he was able to see Cuoco for who she is in real life. "It was great because he never kissed my ass at all, and he never cared about any of that," Cuoco remembers. "He loved that I loved horses. It became a big talking point for us."