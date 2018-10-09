Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Remains Hopeful After Failed Ambush

Samantha Markle didn't get face time with Meghan Markle, but it wasn't for lack of trying.

Over the weekend, Samantha was photographed outside the gates of Kensington Palace, where security reportedly turned her away—but not before she handed over a letter addressed to her half-sister. Samantha had arrived in London a week earlier with the intention of delivering a "message" to the Duchess of Sussex, who has not publicly addressed her ongoing family drama. Samantha—who is now back home in Ocala, Fla.—did a satellite interview with DailyMailTV Monday, where the 53-year-old aspiring author called her recent trip a "wonderful experience."

While Meghan didn't invite Samantha to visit, the failed ambush got plenty of press coverage. As such, Samantha said she wanted to "set the record straight" about her visit. "I wasn't trying to crash anything. I'm very polite and respectful. I was not turned away from Kensington Palace. I'm pretty composed. I'm pretty mature. For all the PR and the public to say I was 'demanding' to see my sister? First of all, I'm not that tacky and rude—and I wouldn't just show up," she said. In general, Samantha added she's "not the kind of person that's turned away" from places.

Samantha, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, declined to discuss the contents of her message to Meghan. "I wanted to express the feelings of my father and myself in the letter. And I can't say exactly what was in it. The world will just have to wait and see," she said. By making a public statement, she said, "I really wanted the world—and really, my sister and the British royal family—to know what happened and know the truth about a lot of things."