The Bachelorette Australia 2018: Where to Follow All the Men on Instagram

by Ashley Spencer | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 12:14 AM
Ali Oetjen has secured herself 18 eligible bachelors for season 4 of The Bachelorette Australia, and you probably want to know what's going on beyond their smiling suit-and-tie promo pics. You need to see the real, social media versions of these singletons!
Well, here you go! We've tracked down all of the contestants' Instagram accounts just for you:
BEN ADAMSON
BILL GOLDSMITH
Just having a laff #races #punt #winner #whiskey #suit #laff #funny #happy #cant #remeber #much #after #this #haha
BRENDAN CAVANAGH
CHARLIE NEWLING
CHEYNE NEIGH
Washing all the mud off after finishing the Ka'au Crater trek•
DAMIEN RIDER
DAN HOBLEY
DANIEL NOONAN
DANNY HARRIS-WOLF
IVAN KRSLOVIC
JULES BOURNE
NATHAN FAVRO
A HC (hot chocolate without the judgment) watching the sunrise in my favourite location 🌅 👌
PADDY COLLIAR
PETER STEPHEN
ROBERT COLANGELO
A beach Christmas isn’t complete without the tree 🎄
TAITE RADLEY
TODD KING
The French version of Black Diamond except way cooler. And with paddle boats. Paddle boats!
WESLEY FORD
Sunday smiles with Gary 😀🐒@a_dog_named_gary #thanksgary
