The Bachelorette Australia's Ali Oetjen Says She's Not Obligated to Pick a Winner

If Ali Oetjen doesn't find the man of her dreams by the end of The Bachelorette Australia, she might follow Nick Cummins' lead and pick no one.

The 32-year-old tells E! News there's no mention in her contract that she must choose a winner during the final rose ceremony.

"There's definitely not. It's all in my control," she says. "If I didn't have feelings for them, or if I didn't fall in love, I wouldn't pick someone for the sake of it."

And while Ali understands why many fans were disappointed by Nick's decision to choose neither Brittany Hockley or Sophie Tieman on The Bachelor Australia finale, she sympathises with his decision.

"People have to remember it's about Nick's journey. If he didn't find the right woman on there, I'm glad he wasn't going to settle," the former real estate agent says. "But then, at the same time, of course I feel very sorry for the girls because they've put themselves out there and they've put everything that they had into this. It must have been very disappointing for them, and very heartbreaking as well."