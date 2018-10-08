Bruno Mars' Birthday Celebration Included Getting Serenaded by Ed Sheeran

Bruno Mars turned 33 today, and the Grammy Award winner spent the day getting serenaded by a special someone: Ed Sheeran.

The "24K Magic" singer posted a video on Instagram of himself sporting his signature sunglasses look, a Versace jacket and a gold birthday hat as he sits behind a pyramid of cupcakes and perhaps a cookie cake on top. Each cupcake has a letter spelling out "BRUNO."

Mars gleefully cuts into his birthday treats as the camera pans to the "Shape of You" singer crooning "Happy Birthday." In quite the juxtaposition, Sheeran wears a white shirt and camouflage-patterned pants. While the beginning of the song goes on without a hitch, there's a bit of a twist when Sheeran hit the lyrics "happy birthday dear..."

He replaced "Bruno" with "Two-time Super Bowl performing Bruno" instead. The "Just The Way You Are" artist liked that version just the way Sheeran sang it.

While munching on a piece of cake, Mars commands after clinking his glass with approval, "Again!"

And so it goes.