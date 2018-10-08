Busy Philipps Claims James Franco Physically Assaulted Her on the Set of Freaks and Geeks

Busy Philipps claims in her new book This Will Only Hurt a Little that her co-star James Franco physically assaulted her on the set of Freaks and Geeks.

Philipps has discussed this incident in the past, including in 2011 at a Paley Fest panel, but she has now delved into more detail about their up-and-down relationship. Philipps played Kim Kelly, the girlfriend of Daniel Desario (played by Franco), and she refers to Franco in her memoir as "a f--king bully" on the set of Freaks and Geeks. "It felt like over the summer he had read Easy Riders, Raging Bull or something and had decided that the only way to be taken seriously was to be a f--king prick."

She then writes about the time Franco "threw" her on the ground. During one day of filming, Franco apparently "kept taking" her lines, which led to the two of them being visibly frustrated with each other. "It's not like I had that many on the show," she writes. "I wanted my f--king line."

They then filmed a scene where she, Franco and Seth Rogen (who played Ken Miller) had to run after a car from a rival school that had been throwing water balloons at them. What preceded him throwing her on the ground was another physical move apparently instigated by the director. She describes the scene: "The director asked me to sort of hit James in the chest as we ran after the car and say my line."

Philipps describes what happened next. "James did not say his line in response. Instead, he grabbed both my arms and screamed in my face, 'DON'T EVER TOUCH ME AGAIN!' And he threw me on the ground."