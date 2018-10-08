Dove Cameron Will Play Cher in Clueless: The Musical And We're Totally Buggin'

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 5:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Clueless, Alicia Silverstone, Cher, Dove Cameron

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Beverly Hills is heading to Broadway.

Dove Cameron has been slated to play Cher Horowitz in Clueless: The Musical and we're buggin' out. She's a total Betty!

Cameron's rep confirmed the news.

Clueless: The Musical will have a familiar name at the helms as the movie's original screenwriter, Amy Heckerling, will write the play. Rock of AgesKristin Hanggi will direct and Come From Away's Kelly Devine will be the choreographer. 

Cameron already has a slew of big shows under her belt, including Disney's Liv & Maddie, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.Descendants and Marvel Rising: Initiation. The actress-singer even recorded the theme song for Marvel Rising, which E! News revealed. The Disney Channel star won a Daytime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Preschool Children's or Educational and Informational Program for her role in Liv & Maddie. Cameron plays both Liv and Maddie on the show.

Read

Dove Cameron Reveals How She Copes With Anxiety

The singer has already performed in a Broadway show of sorts. Cameron played Amber Von Tussle in the 2016 TV rendition of Hairspray Live! 

Cameron hinted at her new role in the off-Broadway production of the musical. She posted an Instagram selfie on Monday that showed her wearing a fancy dress with clothes strewn around her room. She captioned it, "got a phone call & now all of a sudden i'm packing my whole life into boxes. see you next year, LA. nyc here i come."

According to the musical's website, the play will run for a limited time from Nov. 20-Jan. 13.

Congrats on the role! 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dove Cameron , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Teen Mom OG, Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer

Watch Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer's Tear-Filled Breakup on Teen Mom OG

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars Season 27: Who Can Still Dance in Week 2?

Katharine McPhee, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Here's Proof Katharine McPhee Is the Ultimate Twitter MVP

Dancing with the Stars, Evanna Lynch

Evanna Lynch Opens Up About Eating Disorder Battle and Dances to the Harry Potter Theme on Dancing with the Stars

Busy Philipps, James Franco

Busy Philipps Claims James Franco Physically Assaulted Her on the Set of Freaks and Geeks

New Kids, Salt-N-Pepa & More 1990s Icons Reunite for 2019 Tour

Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander Cast Teases Bathtime and Imaginary Double Dates in Season 4

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.