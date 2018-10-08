Dove Cameron Will Play Cher in Clueless: The Musical And We're Totally Buggin'

Beverly Hills is heading to Broadway.

Dove Cameron has been slated to play Cher Horowitz in Clueless: The Musical and we're buggin' out. She's a total Betty!

Cameron's rep confirmed the news.

Clueless: The Musical will have a familiar name at the helms as the movie's original screenwriter, Amy Heckerling, will write the play. Rock of Ages' Kristin Hanggi will direct and Come From Away's Kelly Devine will be the choreographer.

Cameron already has a slew of big shows under her belt, including Disney's Liv & Maddie, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Descendants and Marvel Rising: Initiation. The actress-singer even recorded the theme song for Marvel Rising, which E! News revealed. The Disney Channel star won a Daytime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Preschool Children's or Educational and Informational Program for her role in Liv & Maddie. Cameron plays both Liv and Maddie on the show.