How Tracee Ellis Ross Is Bringing Girl Power to the 2018 American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross is bringing her A-game to the 2018 American Music Awards.

The Black-ish star tells E! News that instead of the typical monologue, she wants to try "something new." So she has given herself the task of performing an epic dance number. "I got myself 20 amazing female dancers," she reveals of the spectacle.

While she is excited to try something bold, she says, "Y'all are going to hold me up and support me."

In other words, she tells fans, "You dial up your compassion, you turn down the judgement and you imagine me as your child, your best friend or your auntie and you are rooting for me."

Dancing aside, she is also excited to show off the many stylish looks she models onstage, although this time around she wants more time between outfit changes.