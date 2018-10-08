Every Perfect Shot of Connie Britton in the Dirty John Trailer

There are a LOT of reasons to get excited for Bravo's Dirty John.

It's got pretty much everything you could want from a limited series: blood, dubious romance, mysterious documents, "threats, harrassment, intimidation," a true story to back it up, and even an accompanying podcast! The show is based on a true story that was documented in a podcast and a series of articles in the Los Angeles Times about a woman who discovers that the man she is dating is not the man she thought he was, and while all of that is quite enough to get us hooked, there's one other element we're here to talk about: Connie Britton.

Britton plays Debra, a successful businesswoman and interior designer who falls in love with the charming John (Eric Bana), only to eventually find out that he's a conman. The trailer, released earlier today, makes the show look like a lot of fun, but there's one thing we just couldn't get over, and that's how much we just really love Connie Britton.