19 Cozy Throws and Pillows Just in Time for Fall

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 4:07 PM
There's only one seasonal purchase we love more than a fall sweater and that's a fall blanket.
Both are similar in the fact that extreme coziness is a top requirement, but one you wear outside and the other you can snuggle up with in the comfort of your own home. Whether your bed needs an extra layer at night, or you and bae want to get comfy during movie night, a plush warm throw is a fall time must-have. Not only does it need to feel like heaven, it needs to be cute, too.
And hey, while you're at it, you might as well pick out a few fuzzy pillows to really set the chilly weather-ready mood. You feel us?
BUY IT: UGG® Sheepskin Decorative Pillow, $145
BUY IT: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic In the Wild Throw Blanket, $180
BUY IT: Anthropologie Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $128
BUY IT: UGG® Coastline Faux Fur Throw, $98
BUY IT: Juniper Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $128
BUY IT: Bloomsbury Market Darcey Throw Pillow, $26
BUY IT: Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Throw Blanket, $49
BUY IT: Joss & Main Aaryahi Leopard Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $32
BUY IT: Mistana Calliope 100% Cotton Throw Pillow, $35
BUY IT: Azura Ultra Soft Korean Mink Reversible Blanket, $66
BUY IT: Eddie Bauer Fairisle Sherpa Throw, $28
BUY IT: Eddie Bauer Cabin Plaid Flannel Cotton Throw Pillow, $24
BUY IT: Boykins Chunky Cable Knit Wool Throw Pillow, $64
BUY IT: Joss & Main Burnsfield Faux Mohair Sherpa Throw, $46
BUY IT: Joss & Main Wenzel Feathered Stripe Throw Blanket, $177
BUY IT: Eddie Bauer Salmon Ladder Cotton Throw, $38
BUY IT: Joss & Main Greta Handloom Transitional Cotton Throw Blanket, $58
BUY IT: Joss & Main Doron Throw, $97
BUY IT: Eddie Bauer Elk Stance Plush Throw, $25
Now, who wants to snuggle?
