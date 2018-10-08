Joey King's Transformation Into Convicted Murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard Will Give You Chills

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 2:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Joey King

Greene County Sheriff's Office; Instagram

Joey King is transforming into Gypsy Rose Blanchard for her newest role.

The actress debuted a newly-shaved head on Instagram on Monday to announce she will be playing the murderer in a new show called The Act. Joey told fans, "My name for the next 4 months, is Gypsy Rose Blanchard."

"This story is very disturbing and I am honored to be able to portray it," she said of the opportunity. "What a wild ride this will be on The Act."

In the first season of the series, the actress plays murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a young woman who brutally killed her own mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015. After Dee Dee's dead body was found in their Springfield, Miss. home by a concerned neighbor, their family and friends slowly began to unravel the truth about what was going on behind closed doors. 

It was later discovered that Gypsy, who everyone believed to be disabled and very ill, murdered her mother with the help of her lover, Chris Godejohn

Photos

TV's Most Killer True Crime Transformations

The intrigue deepened when Gypsy appeared to be in perfect health and apparently had been for much of her life. She revealed her frail and sickly appearance was caused by her mother's Munchausen by proxy, which is when a caretaker "either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick," according to MedLinePlus.

Gypsy is currently serving a ten year sentence in prison for her role in her mother's murder, where she has recuperated and is now attempting to complete her GED.

Patricia Arquette is slated to play Dee Dee Blanchard in the anthology series, which will air on Hulu. 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Murder , Crime , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander Cast Teases Bathtime and Imaginary Double Dates in Season 4

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

How Tracee Ellis Ross Is Bringing Girl Power to the 2018 American Music Awards

Dirty John, Connie Britton, Eric Bana

Every Perfect Shot of Connie Britton in the Dirty John Trailer

Shopping: Cozy Blankets and Pillows

19 Cozy Throws and Pillows Just in Time for Fall

Former First Daughter Barbara Bush Has Secret Wedding

Meghan McCain Returns to "The View" After Father's Death

NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa & More '90s Favorites Unite for 2019 Tour

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.