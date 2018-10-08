Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Luna and Miles at Bath Time

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, Bath Time

Instagram

Chrissy Teigentook fans inside bath time at the Legend house. Spoiler alert: it's adorable.

According to snaps shared by the Lip Sync Battle co-host on social media, her and John Legend's youngsters Luna Simone Stephens, 2, and 4-month-old Miles Theodore Stephens got washed up together in the sink. In one sweet photo, Luna helped hold her little brother as he watched the water pour out of the spout. 

"*heart explodes*" Teigen captioned the sweet snap. "And heads up, if you have some weird issue with this, you're weird."

In a second photo, Miles got his own bath tub of sorts or, as his famous mama coined it, his own "baby bucket."

Meanwhile, fans noticed what Luna was holding. "I love how Luna is holding a PIECE of your sink!" one Instagram user commented. 

"I didn't even realize lol," Teigen answered. 

Photos

Chrissy Teigen's Funniest Mom Moments

The star's famous friends also loved the pictures, including first-time mom Khloe Kardashian, who wrote, "Frame this now!!! Is it weird if I do in my house?"

"My heart just exploded," Hailey Baldwin added. 

Meanwhile, hairstylist Jen Atkin had the perfect punch line. "IS ANYBODY WATCHING BABY ELMO THO???" she quipped, referencing the Elmo doll in the background. 

It was just over four months ago that the A-list couple welcomed their second little one into the world. As it seems, they've adjusted to being a family of four perfectly—including Miles' big sister.

"When it comes to him, she's very nurturing, very caring, very sweet. She turns into a little angel," Teigen previously said in an interview on Good Morning America

"Miles is just a little tiny baby John—wants love and kisses and affection...He's just a little nugget."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Will & Grace, Will and Grace

David Schwimmer's Having Fun on Will & Grace, Does That Make Him Want to Reboot Friends?

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Matching Disney Tattoos Are Out of This World

2018 New Fall TV

Love It or Hate It: Vote for Your Favorite New Fall Shows

Kate Gosselin, Cara Gosselin, Mady Gosselin

The Gosselin Twins Turn 18! See What They Look Like Now

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Makes Tearful Return to The View After John McCain's Death

Mandy Moore & Ex Wilmer Valderrama Reunite

New York Comic-Con, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Cast

The Cast of Outlander Might Be More Excited About Their PCAs Finalist Status Than Their Diehard Fans

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.