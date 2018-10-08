Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid Reveals Sex of Her Baby

Mercedes "MJ" Javid's dream has finally come true! The Shahs of Sunset star is pregnant with her first child.

Following the exciting development in her personal life, MJ, 45, reveals to E! News exclusively that she and husband Tommy Feight are expecting a baby boy.

And after losing her father earlier this year, MJ says she is "really happy to open a new chapter" following such a devastating period of time. "I'm hoping that my baby will remind me of my father and, of course, have a piece of Tommy and me," she explains. "It's the cycle of life."

Javid calls the pregnancy a "huge blessing," especially after the reality TV personality elected to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) in hopes of expanding their family. Additionally, MJ had multiple surgeries to remove uterine polyps in preparation for an embryo transfer.

Describing that experience as a "rollercoaster" both mentally and physically, MJ credits Tommy as her saving grace through the ups and downs.