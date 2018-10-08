Law & Order: SVU's BD Wong Marries Richert Schnorr

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 8:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
BD Wong, Richert Schnorr

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

BD Wong is a married man!

The Law & Order: SVU alum tied the knot with his longtime partner, Richert Schnorr, Sunday in Brooklyn. According to The New York Times, the pair have known each other since 2010 when they met at a singles mixer in New York. 

According to the newspaper, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony overlooking the water in Brooklyn and officiated by Cantor Sheera Ben-David. Later, attendees partied at Italian restaurant Giando on the Water in celebration of Wong and Schnorr. 

Schnorr, a 35-year-old director of digital media for the New York Public Library, shared a sweet snap of them together ahead of their special day. 

Photos

How Law and Order: SVU Handled Cast Exits

BD Wong, wedding

Instagram

Friends also posted snaps and video to social media from inside the party, including the newly married couple cutting into their wedding cake topped with a horse figurine. 

There was also plenty of grooving. Guests watched on as the couple danced to The Emotions' "Best of My Love" and later joined in for the Scissor Sisters' "Let's Have a Kiki."

The night was complete with some fireworks over the water and plenty of loved ones to share in the special day. 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Will & Grace, Will and Grace

David Schwimmer's Having Fun on Will & Grace, Does That Make Him Want to Reboot Friends?

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Matching Disney Tattoos Are Out of This World

2018 New Fall TV

Love It or Hate It: Vote for Your Favorite New Fall Shows

Kate Gosselin, Cara Gosselin, Mady Gosselin

The Gosselin Twins Turn 18! See What They Look Like Now

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Makes Tearful Return to The View After John McCain's Death

Mandy Moore & Ex Wilmer Valderrama Reunite

New York Comic-Con, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Cast

The Cast of Outlander Might Be More Excited About Their PCAs Finalist Status Than Their Diehard Fans

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.