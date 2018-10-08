Post Malone Makes Drastic Change to His Appearance

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu
Is this "Deja Vu?"
Post Malone just changed up his appearance big-time just days before the 2018 American Music Awards. On Sunday, the "Rockstar" rapper posted a photo of himself on Instagram with short hair. No man-bun, no braids in sight. Just his curly hair.
On Saturday, he foreshadowed the change in an Instagram caption. He posted a selfie of himself smoking a cigarette and wrote, "had 2 big a-- dreads. plz don't stop listening to my music."
Aside from his large number of face and body tattoos, Post Malone's hair has always been part of his signature look. On the cover of his first album Stoney, he appears almost as a silhouette on the cover with his cornrows on full display. Other hairstyles he's toyed with included a bun (most recent), untied flowing shoulder-length hair, a mullet, braids and more. The evolution of his look is evident on his social media accounts.
One of Malone's most famous best friends includes Justin Bieber, a fellow musician with notable hair transformations. Bieber has shared a number of pictures of Malone and himself on Instagram, including one where the two of them are holding beers and smiling. "Your a beautiful person Posty! Truly an honor to know you my brother!" the "Sorry" singer captioned the snapshot.
The "White Iverson" singer told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that Bieber was the one who inspired him to start getting inked. According to Malone, it all goes back to when they recorded his first album. "We had a tattoo artist come through, and then I was just like, 'You know what? Justin Bieber's got some tats. And, I love you, but I know I'm way tougher than you,'" he explained. "So, I was always so scared to get one, and then I got one."
Malone has been riding a huge wave of success recently. He won "Song of the Year" at the 2018 MTV VMAswhich was a surreal feeling for the rapper. He said in his acceptance speech, "In a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever. So this is sick, and thank you so much."
He's also nominated in six categories at the 2018 American Music Awards, including Favorite Male Artist-Rap/Pop and Artist of the Year.
His luck took a bit of a dip, however, after the VMAs when his plane had to make an emergency landing after two tires blew out. A few weeks later, he was involved in a car crash in West Hollywood, Calif. "God must hate me lol," he tweeted.
Overall, Post Malone knows exactly what type of musician he wants to be. He told GQ in January, "I don't want to be a rapper. I just want to be a person that makes music. I make music that I like and I think that kicks ass, that I think the people who f--k with me as a person and as an artist will like."
