Barbara Bush Marries Craig Coyne

Paul Morse
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 6:04 AM
Barbara Bush was officially a bride!
The former first daughter, 36, married 37-year-old screenwriter and actor Craig Louis Coyne Sunday on the coast of Maine, her sister Jenna Bush Hager publicly confirmed.
Donning an ivory silk crepe custom gown by Vera Wang, Bush walked down the aisle in a private and intimate family ceremony at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport on the arm of her famous father, former President George W. Bush.
It was a particularly notable setting for the couple and Barbara's grandfather, former President George H. W. Bush, as the new husband and wife got engaged at that spot just as George and her late namesake grandmother, Barbara Bush, did decades earlier.
The 41st president was watching nearby, as was the mother of the bride, former First Lady Laura Bush and Barbara's twin sister and maid of honor, Jenna. Jenna's daughter Mila, 5, served as flower girl and Poppy, 3, as ring bearer.
"My heart exploded last night as I watched my dearest sissy get married in Maine. It was just like her: private (only family!) and full of love (and yes lots of tears!)," Hager wrote on social media. "Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family. I'm so proud to be this beauties sister."
"It was a very secret wedding—a little bit like my elusive sister," Hager told the hosts of Today on Monday morning.
The maid of honor had the privilege of giving a speech, which she ended on an especially touching note.
"I ended with a letter that my grandfather wrote to my grandmother, because I searched all the romantics and Shakespeare just wasn't doing," she quipped. "He was sitting right next to me as I read it."
While their beloved grandmother passed away in April at 92, Barbara's "something borrowed" was a sweet tribute to Barbara Bush as it was gifted to her by her grandfather on their 70th wedding anniversary.
As Jenna summarized on Monday morning, "Just family in a place that means family love and it was beautiful."
The couple's engagement had been secret until news of their wedding broke. As People reported, the private, bicoastal pair met nearly a year ago in November on a blind date and got engaged in August.
"It's just been a very sweet romance," the bride told People. "And we've been long-distance for most of it—he's been in LA and I've been in New York—but we've gotten to spend a lot of time together."
Now, a lifetime together awaits them. Congratulations to the new wife and husband!
