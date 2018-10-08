Barbara Bush Marries Craig Coyne

Barbara Bush was officially a bride!

The former first daughter, 36, married 37-year-old screenwriter and actor Craig Louis Coyne Sunday on the coast of Maine, her sister Jenna Bush Hager publicly confirmed.

Donning an ivory silk crepe custom gown by Vera Wang, Bush walked down the aisle in a private and intimate family ceremony at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport on the arm of her famous father, former President George W. Bush.

It was a particularly notable setting for the couple and Barbara's grandfather, former President George H. W. Bush, as the new husband and wife got engaged at that spot just as George and her late namesake grandmother, Barbara Bush, did decades earlier.

The 41st president was watching nearby, as was the mother of the bride, former First Lady Laura Bush and Barbara's twin sister and maid of honor, Jenna. Jenna's daughter Mila, 5, served as flower girl and Poppy, 3, as ring bearer.

"My heart exploded last night as I watched my dearest sissy get married in Maine. It was just like her: private (only family!) and full of love (and yes lots of tears!)," Hager wrote on social media. "Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family. I'm so proud to be this beauties sister."