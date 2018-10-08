Ellen DeGeneres and "Hannah Montana" Scare Kacey Musgraves

Suffice to say, Musgraves—who is nominated in two categories at the 2018 CMA Awards—didn't always lead such a glamorous life. In fact, before she found fame, she used to live a double life as Hannah Montana—the only difference being Miley Cyrus masqueraded as the character on TV and Musgraves performed at kids' birthday parties. "That was a brief stint. It didn't go that well. I got paid in change," she said. "A kid tried to rip my wig off. He said, 'You're not the real Hannah Montana.' I was supposed to walk in with a boombox, ready to go with her theme song. I practiced all night. I had a wig. I was like, 'God, this looks terrible. It's like straw.'"

Before Musgraves could finish telling her story, a man dressed in costume as the Disney Channel character burst out of a box, causing the "High Horse" singer to jump out of her seat.

"Oh, my God! Oh, my God!" a startled Musgraves shouted. "Ellen!"

With a laugh, DeGeneres told her, "At least you didn't have to get in a box to scare people!"