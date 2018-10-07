Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Honeymoon

It's honeymoon time for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk!

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress and 47-year-old co-creator of American Horror Story and Glee wed last weekend in an intimate, star-studded ceremony in the Hamptons. Last week, they jetted off to their honeymoon, traveling to Europe.

They appeared to have begun their vacation in Italy. Paltrow posted on her Instagram page of a lush landscape and and what she dubbed an "Umbrian sunset." The couple spent the weekend in Paris, where they stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, one of the most expensive hotels in the world.

Paltrow posted on her Instagram Stories a video of her and Falchuk's "honeymoon suite." It appears to be one of the Four Seasons' Presidential Suites. The nightly rate is estimated to be more than $17,000.