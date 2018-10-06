Lauren Pesce Expresses Support for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino After Prison Sentencing

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 3:06 PM
Lauren Pesce is sticking by her man.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday for tax evasion. He pleaded guilty in January and could have faced a maximum of five years in prison. Mike's brother Marc Sorrentino, who also pleaded guilty to aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.
Mike and his fiancée left the federal courthouse in Newark, N.J. hand-in-hand and both expressed their thanks and relative optimism on Instagram. Lauren shared a photo of the two of them and conveyed her gratitude via Instagram caption. She wrote, "Thank you for all of your messages of love & support. We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future. We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you."
Around the same time as Lauren's Instagram, Mike took to the same social media platform and shared similar words. He wrote, "We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you So much for all the Love & Support."
Fellow Jersey Shore cast members Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, DJ Pauly D, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick arrived at the courthouse all wearing black and dark-toned outfits. As of now, Snooki has been the first to open up about her co-star's sentencing. She spoke on Sirius XM's The Jenny McCarthy show on Thursday and discussed what it all meant to her and the cast. She told Jenny McCarthy they were all "freaking out for him" but that the Jersey Shore family is "just trying to be there for him, just hang out with him, make him smile a little bit."
She added, "It's terrifying for him."
The Situation and Lauren got engaged in April and just recently celebrated their wedding shower. The couple told E! News exclusively at the time, "It was such an amazing day celebrating our love for each other with all of our closest families and friends! You felt the love in the room. We are excited to see what the future holds and can't wait to share with our family, friends and fans."
Fellow co-star JWoww showed up to the wedding shower just days after announcing she and her husband Roger Mathews were filing for divorce.
But what does that sentencing mean for his wedding?
The Jersey Shore star reportedly has 30 to 60 days to surrender, and he'll make sure he and Lauren tie the knot before he leaves for prison. His lawyer Henry E. Klingeman told E! News in a statement, "Michael accepts the Court's judgment. He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, next month, and moving forward together after he serves his sentence."
