Carrie Underwood Shows Scar From 2017 Accident in Selfie

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 7:51 AM

Carrie Underwood is not afraid to show her battle scars.

Last November, the 35-year-old country star tripped outside her home, broke her wrist and injured her face. She underwent surgery on her arm and received more than 40 stitches.

On Friday, Underwood posted on her Instagram page a throwback selfie taken on the set of her music video "Love Wins," which was released in September. She sports colorful makeup and a scar above her lip. In the video, it is not visible.

Underwood had displayed her scar publicly and prominently for the first time in August, with an Instagram photo of her wearing a white and orange Nashville Predators cap. Her husband Mike Fisher plays for the team.

Underwood had revealed her "freak random accident" in January. telling her fans she may look "a bit different."

Photos

Carrie Underwood's Second Pregnancy Style

The singer stopped posting clear photos of her face on social media and stayed out of the spotlight for months, until she made a comeback in April at the 2018 ACM Awards. After she took to the stage to perform her new single, "Cry Pretty," fans noted that she did not look different.

"Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you're like, 'What is this going to wind up like?' You just don't know," Underwood told Redbook several months ago. "It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, "I wouldn't have even noticed."

She also denied rumors that had claimed her injury was just a publicity stunt and a front for getting plastic surgery.

"I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," she told the magazine. "But I try not to worry too much about it. My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?' And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'"

Underwood is currently expecting a second child and is also preparing to go on tour next year.

