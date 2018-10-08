Sarah Ferguson's Dramatic Relationship With the Royal Family: Getting Back in Their Good Graces After Scandals Galore

No question about it, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will be at the next royal wedding.

That, of course, is because she's the mother of the bride, Princess Eugenie, and the member of the family once popularly known as Fergie wouldn't miss it for the world.

Eugenie, 28, is marrying Jack Brooksbank on Friday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the same locale where Prince Harry and Meghan Markletied the knot in May. Ferguson was in attendance, but it wasn't a given, considering she was noticeably absence from Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding seven years prior. But her presence as Harry's aunt, as well as a lingering connection to his late mother, was important to the groom.

Yet if Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II—the CEO of The Firm—had thoroughly objected...that might have been a different story. But what a difference seven years makes, let alone 26, since Ferguson played a prominent role in the queen's infamous "annus horribilis," when all of her married adult children decided within months of each other that their various arrangements were no longer working for them.