American Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 7:00 AM
The 2018 American Music Awards is officially here!
Tracee Ellis-Ross returns to host the annual ceremony, known by pop culture fanatics as the music industry's largest fan-voted award show. This time around, Cardi B and Drake lead the nominations with eight mentions each. Other notable AMAs contenders include Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Post Malone.
Tonight's festivities, which will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST, also boast performances from T. Swift herself, as well as Jennifer Lopez, Khalid, Halsey, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.
Get acquainted with the 2018 American Music Award winners by scrolling below!
Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion
Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello "Havana (feat. Young Thug)"
Post Malone, "Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)"
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, "Finesse"
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, "The Middle"
Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello "Havana (feat. Young Thug)"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Tour of the Year
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Taylor Swift
U2
Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
WINNER: Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
WINNER: Camila Cabello "Havana (feat. Young Thug)"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist – Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lanco
Favorite Album – Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One's for You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Favorite Song – Country
Kane Brown, "Heaven"
Dan + Shay, "Tequila"
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
WINNER: Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake, Scorpio
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Post Malone, "Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)"
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
WINNER: Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
XXXTentacion, 17
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Khalid, "Young Dumb & Broke"
Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, "Finesse"
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
Portugal. The Man
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist – Latin
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
