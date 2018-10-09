American Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 7:00 AM

The 2018 American Music Awards is officially here! 

Tracee Ellis-Ross returns to host the annual ceremony, known by pop culture fanatics as the music industry's largest fan-voted award show. This time around, Cardi B and Drake lead the nominations with eight mentions each. Other notable AMAs contenders include Taylor SwiftEd SheeranCamila Cabello and Post Malone

Tonight's festivities, which  will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST, also boast performances from T. Swift herself, as well as Jennifer LopezKhalidHalseyDua Lipa and Shawn Mendes

Get acquainted with the 2018 American Music Award winners by scrolling below! 

Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion

Collaboration of the Year

Camila Cabello "Havana (feat. Young Thug)"

Post Malone, "Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)"

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, "Finesse"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, "The Middle"

Photos

American Music Awards Wildest Looks of All Time

Post Malone

Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Favorite Music Video

Camila Cabello "Havana (feat. Young Thug)"

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Taylor Swift

U2

Favorite Soundtrack

Black Panther

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Drake

WINNER: Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Kelsea Ballerini

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Turner

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Drake, Scorpion

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

WINNER: Camila Cabello "Havana (feat. Young Thug)"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lanco

Photos

2017 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Cardi B, ETAM show, Paris Fashion Week

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Favorite Album – Country

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One's for You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Favorite Song – Country

Kane Brown, "Heaven"

Dan + Shay, "Tequila"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

WINNER: Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake, Scorpio

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Post Malone, "Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)"

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

WINNER: Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, CTRL

XXXTentacion, 17

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Khalid, "Young Dumb & Broke"

Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, "Finesse"

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Pink

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

