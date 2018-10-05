The Walking Dead Premiere Is "Awesome," Says Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Walking Dead returns this Sunday, and if Jeffrey Dean Morgan can be trusted, it's going to be good.

E! News paid a visit to the Atlanta set of the AMC series and caught up with the cast in the midst of filming the ninth season of the zombie drama, and in a word, Morgan could tell the premiere is "awesome." Danai Gurira called it "full."

Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, had a few more words.

"There is new architecture, there's new landscape, there's new animals, there's new vehicles, there's new energy, there's new characters, there's a lot of newness and a lot of oldness," she shared.