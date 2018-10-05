The Walking Dead Premiere Is "Awesome," Says Jeffrey Dean Morgan

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 4:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Walking Dead returns this Sunday, and if Jeffrey Dean Morgan can be trusted, it's going to be good.

E! News paid a visit to the Atlanta set of the AMC series and caught up with the cast in the midst of filming the ninth season of the zombie drama, and in a word, Morgan could tell the premiere is "awesome." Danai Gurira called it "full."

Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, had a few more words.

"There is new architecture, there's new landscape, there's new animals, there's new vehicles, there's new energy, there's new characters, there's a lot of newness and a lot of oldness," she shared.

Photos

Ranking The Walking Dead's Most Important Deaths

Season nine picks up a year and a half after the end of season eight. Babies have grown into toddlers, unborn fetuses have grown into babies, long time friends have planned their exits, and relationships have certainly developed.

"The king needs a new kitty cat," McBride said of Carol and Ezekiel (Khary Payton). "There's a little romance with the king and the Carol this season."

Morgan, McBride, Gurira, and Norman Reedus have all had their lives totally changed by this series, and they opened up to us about their love of the series, their characters, and being part of such a loving family on the set.

Press play on the video above to hear them gush!

The Walking Dead returns this Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Walking Dead , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News

"The Walking Dead" Cast Talk Season 9 and More

Grey's Anatomy

A Salute to Grey's Anatomy's Hot Shirtless Doctors

Big Bang Theory Cast

After The Big Bang Theory Ends, What's Next for the Cast?

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

PCAs Finalist Mandy Moore's Road to This Is Us: See Her Best Roles!

Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who

Doctor Who's Long, Long Road to a Female Star

"Doctor Who" Cast Dish on Show's Newfound Inclusivity

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Maybe We Should Listen to Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz About the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Remake

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.