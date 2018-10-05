Laura Harrier and Adwoa Aboah Dress Up Their Fall Boots and More Best Dressed Stars

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 12:30 PM

ESC: Best Dressed, Laura Harrier

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Hollywood's stars are bringing their best fall style to the forefront. 

Over the course of the week, premieres such as A Star Is Born and First Man brought the likes of Claire Foy and Emilia Clarke to the red carpet. Paris Fashion Week continued, attracting Laura Harrier and Cara Delevingne to front row seats of runway shows from fashion powerhouses Louis Vuitton and Off-White. Ballymoore and Harper's Bazaar hosted Bazaar Art Week in London, which British celebs like Naomie Harris enjoyed. UGG celebrated its 40th anniversary in Los Angeles, inviting celebs to give their boots a red carpet twist. It was a week full of epic events and thus crazy-good style.

The best part: Celebs are wearing the best fall boot trends in new ways, inspiring our seasonal styling. From Laura's over-the-knee boots to Adwoa Aboah's classic UGG boots, these pieces will make you want to shop and find a great event to show off your celeb-inspired style.

The Ultimate Celebrity Fall Boot Guide

Scroll through the best looks of the week, then vote for your favorite below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Adwoa Aboah

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for UGG

Adwoa Aboah

The model celebrates the 40th Anniversary of UGG in a pastel suit with a T-shirt and camel boots. To complete her look, she accessorized with a small purse, layers of gold jewelry and a small jewel on her tooth.

ESC: Best Dressed, Laura Harrier

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Laura Herrier

The BlacKkKlansman actress sported a mini dress with lace trimming with over-the-knee leather boots and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 runway show.

ESC: Best Dressed, Claire Foy

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Claire Foy

The golden yellow gown made The Crown star shine bright on the red carpet at the First Man premiere.

ESC: Best Dressed, Naomie Harris

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ballymore

Naomie Harris

The actress proves that shoulder pads are back and better than ever.

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Wilde

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

This actress' gown makes the neckline the star, while covering the rest of her body.

ESC: Best Dressed, Regina Hall

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Regina Hall

White continues to be the color of choice, even as the weather get cooler. Case in point: The Hate U Give actress' strapless gown.

ESC: Best Dressed, Emilia Clarke

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones star wears a zoot suit-inspired ensemble to debut her new haircut at the premiere of My Dinner with Herve.

 

ESC: Best Dressed, Michelle Williams

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michelle Williams

Black and white graphic prints are having a moment as seen in the actress' red carpet look.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cara Delevingne

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Amazon Prime

Cara Delevingne

Fishnet socks, an asymmetrical leather skirt, the utilitarian shirt—Cara combined the best trends for one killer look.

