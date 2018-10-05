Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for tax evasion.

The reality star arrived to federal court in Newark, N.J. on Friday morning prepared to learn his fate. Before entering the courthouse, Sorrentino held the door for his fiancée Lauren Pesce as she got out of the car and then greeted his Jersey Shore castmates—Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, DJ Pauly D, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick—who embraced the couple with hugs and kisses.

Donning a suit and tie, the reality star did not answer shouted questions as he made his way into court, but did smile when one reporter asked how he was doing.