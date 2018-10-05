After The Big Bang Theory Ends, What's Next for the Cast?

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 8:58 AM
After 12 seasons, the time has come for The Big Bang Theory to end. The CBS comedy will say goodbye in May 2018, freeing up the ensemble cast to spread their wings in the big, bad world of entertainment.
You can bet Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch will be in high demand for the 2018-2019 round of TV pilots, but will they want to jump into another show so soon? Plus, the stars of The Big Bang Theory already have several projects in the works outside of their sitcom life.
Cuoco's latest project was announced at New York Comic Con. She'll executive produce and provide the voice of the titular character DC Universe's Harley Quinn, a new animated series about the fan-favorite Batman villain.
Cuoco posted the announcement on her Instagram as well: "So excited .. we have been working on this adult series for awhile [sic] and can't wait for you to see it next year..it's edgy, crazy, and seriously funny ! Harley's back! Thanks, puddin!"
See what else the cast has in the works below.
Johnny Galecki will return to the Roseanne role that made him famous, David Healy, on ABC's The Conners. Juliette Lewis is poised to play his love interest on that comedy. The series his executive produced, Living Biblically, was canceled after one season on CBS.
Up next for Melissa Rauch is the movie Ode to Joy, which is set for release in 2019.
Mayim Bialik opened up about the show ending in a blog post, asking, "And now I start to figure out what next. Where will life take me? Where will this career go? What do I want?" Up next she has a voice role in The Inspector Chronicles.
In addition to appearing in front of the camera and on stage, Jim Parsons has a very active producing career. Parsons, who completed work on the movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, is also the narrator and executive producer on Young Sheldon, has a comedy in development at NBC, is attached to star and produce in The Legend of Georgia McBride, and has optioned the rights to produce and star in a movie adaptation of Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.
Simon Helberg doesn't have any projects listed in development as of now, but he has had a burgeoning movie career. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for Florence Foster Jenkins and also appeared in Paint It Black.
Kunal Nayyar has the flick Think Like a Dog in post-production and the upcoming Trolls World Tour in pre-production. Nayyar provides the voice of Guy Diamond in the movie series.
Kaley Cuoco's life after The Big Bang Theory is going to be animated. Cuoco has signed on to voice and executive produce DC Universe's new Harley Quinn series. She'll play the titular character in the new streaming series targeted toward mature audiences. In 2017, she got the rights to The Flight Attendant, a miniseries based on the book of the same name, which she was poised to star in. The Flight Attendant follows Cassandra Bowden, a flight attendant, who wakes up, hungover, in her hotel room with a dead body next to her. She goes about her day and heads back to New York. is she the killer? That's what she wonders.
The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on CBS.
