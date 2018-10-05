The Bachelor Australia's Sophie Tieman Addresses Rumours She's Hooking Up With Nick Cummins

If Nick did get in touch and ask for a second chance, Sophie reveals she wouldn't be interested.

"I would be more than happy to sit down and have a drink with him because I have a thousand questions to ask him," she says. "But in saying that, Nick decided, and quite publicly, that I didn't have what he was looking for, so that ship has well and truly sailed. I'm moving on from that."

But she does admit she still has some feeling for the former Wallabies player.

"I don't really know how long it took to get over it, and to be honest, watching back last night's episode made me realise I'm still not 100 per cent over it," she tells E! News. "A lot of the feelings resurfaced again...There will always be a little part of Brittany and I that will hold on to what we experienced with Nick."

Now that she has relocated from Brisbane to Sydney (where Nick also lives), Sophie says running into the bachelor "is bound to happen".

"If I ran into him now, I would freak out. And when I say that, it's because I wouldn't know what to do or say," she says. "I get nervous when it comes to strong feelings and I probably would word vomit a little bit."