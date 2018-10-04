Brittany Hockley Suspects The Bachelor Australia Finale Almost Ended Very Differently

When Brittany Hockley saw Nick Cummins at The Bachelor Australia final rose ceremony, she had "zero idea" what would happen next.

The Honey Badger dropped the bombshell that he was not ready to commit to either the radiographer or Sophie Tieman—and ended the series a single man.

Still, Brittany is unsure why Nick let them both think the other had been chosen. (Producers explained the situation to Brittany during her getaway car ride, and she later broke the news to Sophie.)

"Nick says that it was right up to the last minute that he decided [to send me home]. Maybe it was when I was walking up to him that he decided? Who knows," she tells E! News. "Unfortunately, we weren't privy to the reason why. That's a question for dearest Nick."

The Port Macquarie-local would have left season 6 early if she'd known Nick would pick no one in New Caledonia.

"Hands down, I would have been quick smart out the door," she says. "The whole point is to fall in love. If I had that heads-up that there was going to be no one, there would have been zero point in staying."